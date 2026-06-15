Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading 1.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.99 and last traded at $206.36. 9,640,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,874,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.02.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

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Adobe Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 190.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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