ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

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ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Kimberly Miller acquired 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston acquired 36,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,871,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,387,488 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,819 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 142,770 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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