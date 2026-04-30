ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

ADT has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ADT has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

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ADT Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,547,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting ADT

Here are the key news stories impacting ADT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed earnings strength and cash‑flow improvement — ADT reported Q1 EPS of $0.23 (in line/ slightly ahead of some estimates) with GAAP EPS up ~25% and adjusted EPS up ~10%. Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow rose sharply, and the company returned $161M to shareholders through buybacks/dividends, which supports near‑term investor appetite. GlobeNewswire: ADT Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results showed earnings strength and cash‑flow improvement — ADT reported Q1 EPS of $0.23 (in line/ slightly ahead of some estimates) with GAAP EPS up ~25% and adjusted EPS up ~10%. Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow rose sharply, and the company returned $161M to shareholders through buybacks/dividends, which supports near‑term investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was reaffirmed/slightly nudged: ADT set EPS guidance at $0.890 (versus a ~$0.880 consensus) and revenue guidance of ~$5.1B (in line with expectations). The modest EPS beat and stable revenue outlook reduce near‑term forecast risk. Quiver Quantitative: ADT Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

FY‑2026 guidance was reaffirmed/slightly nudged: ADT set EPS guidance at $0.890 (versus a ~$0.880 consensus) and revenue guidance of ~$5.1B (in line with expectations). The modest EPS beat and stable revenue outlook reduce near‑term forecast risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional positioning is mixed — the median price target sits near $7.75 with recent divergent analyst views, and some large funds have materially changed holdings. That creates both upside via positive revisions and downside if sell‑side sentiment turns. Quiver Quantitative: Analyst/Institutional Activity

Analyst and institutional positioning is mixed — the median price target sits near $7.75 with recent divergent analyst views, and some large funds have materially changed holdings. That creates both upside via positive revisions and downside if sell‑side sentiment turns. Negative Sentiment: Major data‑breach and litigation risk — multiple reports say data from ~5.5M customers was exposed and attackers have begun leaking records; a class action and regulatory exposure have been reported. This is a significant operational and reputational risk that could drive remediation, legal costs and customer churn. Bloomberg Law: ADT Sued Over Data Breach

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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