ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.40 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ADT has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ADT had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.60%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. ADT's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ADT's payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, EVP David A. Scott purchased 7,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $49,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,056. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ADT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 503.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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