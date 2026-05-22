Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "negative" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $56.19.

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Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. 824,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,281 shares of the company's stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,696 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,002 shares of the company's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,887 shares of the company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,260 shares of the company's stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,696 shares of the company's stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Advance Auto Parts News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advance Auto Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Advance Auto Parts reported Q1 EPS of $0.77, well above estimates of $0.39, while revenue of $2.61 billion also topped expectations. The beat suggests the turnaround is gaining traction. Advance Auto Parts Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Guidance

Advance Auto Parts reported Q1 EPS of $0.77, well above estimates of $0.39, while revenue of $2.61 billion also topped expectations. The beat suggests the turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: The company posted its strongest quarterly same-store sales growth in five years, driven by improving Pro and DIY demand, which supports confidence in a sustained recovery. Advance Auto Parts Gets Sales Boost From Pro Business

The company posted its strongest quarterly same-store sales growth in five years, driven by improving Pro and DIY demand, which supports confidence in a sustained recovery. Positive Sentiment: Margins improved meaningfully, with adjusted operating income margin expanding sharply year over year, signaling better execution and a more efficient business model. Why Advance Auto Parts Stock Skyrocketed Today

Margins improved meaningfully, with adjusted operating income margin expanding sharply year over year, signaling better execution and a more efficient business model. Neutral Sentiment: Several brokerages raised their price targets to $65, but kept neutral-ish ratings such as equal weight, neutral, sector perform, and market perform. That suggests analysts see more upside, but not enough to turn fully bullish yet.

Several brokerages raised their price targets to $65, but kept neutral-ish ratings such as equal weight, neutral, sector perform, and market perform. That suggests analysts see more upside, but not enough to turn fully bullish yet. Neutral Sentiment: Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance rather than raising it, which may temper enthusiasm even after the strong quarter. Advance Auto Parts Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Guidance

Advance Auto Parts reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance rather than raising it, which may temper enthusiasm even after the strong quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, a supportive shareholder return but not a major near-term stock catalyst.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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