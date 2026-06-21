Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.8182.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS opened at $372.59 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $397.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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