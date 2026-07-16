Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,497,633 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 2,615,305 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,305,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $301.88 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $330.67 and its 200 day moving average is $314.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,502,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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