Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $293.64, but opened at $313.12. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $311.9190, with a volume of 55,980 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $336.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 10.00%.The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $200,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $125,431,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,403,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 487,494 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,507,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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