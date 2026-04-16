Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $270.12 and last traded at $263.8620, with a volume of 9050054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.12.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $169,426,000 after buying an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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