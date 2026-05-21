Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: AMD. In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on April 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 4/28/2026.

on 4/28/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow NYSE: NOW on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 4/24/2026.

on 4/24/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD on 4/23/2026.

on 4/23/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group NYSE: GS on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX on 4/15/2026.

on 4/15/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HDFC Bank NYSE: HDB on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intapp NASDAQ: INTA on 4/13/2026.

on 4/13/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Tractor Supply NASDAQ: TSCO on 4/9/2026.

on 4/9/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 4/9/2026.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $447.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95. The stock has a market cap of $729.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.67 and a 1-year high of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.00.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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