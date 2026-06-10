Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on May 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $12.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.79. 7,365,987 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,174,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,032 shares of company stock valued at $117,967,816. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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