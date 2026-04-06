Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.31 and last traded at $220.18. Approximately 30,647,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 38,148,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.50.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market cap of $358.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after acquiring an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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