Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $521.71 and last traded at $511.57. Approximately 31,486,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,238,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.45.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.59.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50-day moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average is $272.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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