Advantage Energy (AAVVF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to announce earnings of $0.1443 per share and revenue of $142.85 million for the quarter.

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Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 14.72%.The firm had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.38 million.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank upgraded Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Montney formation of western Canada. The company holds and operates an extensive land position across northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, where it employs multi-stage fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques to optimize recovery from low-permeability reservoirs. Advantage Energy's asset portfolio is structured to deliver stable gas production alongside enhanced liquids yields, supporting its strategy of balancing volume growth with cash-flow generation.

Advantage Energy's operations are anchored in its core Montney acreage, where it has established several gas processing and compression facilities to gather, treat and market its production.

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