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Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Advantage Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Advantage Energy has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven firms, with a consensus 1-year target price of C$14.17.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to hold with a C$12.00 target, while Scotiabank upgraded it to strong-buy.
  • The stock rose 2.1% to C$11.10, and insider buying was notable, including purchases by Donald Craig Blackwood and director John Festival.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.52. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.19 and a 12-month high of C$13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV - Get Free Report) NYSE: AAV last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$169.03 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,109,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,593,318.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. Also, Director John Festival bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$480,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,880,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders purchased a total of 71,195 shares of company stock worth $684,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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