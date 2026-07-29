Advantage Solutions (ADV) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $887.30 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADV traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $37.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADV

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Solutions

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 800 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 216,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,194.40. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 554,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 258,379 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,016 shares of the company's stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,024,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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