Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 5.3% - Here's Why

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.02. 33,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 82,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $37.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Advantage Solutions from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADV

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 216,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,486,194.40. This represents a 0.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 11,794,950 shares of the company's stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,891 shares during the period. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 337.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 874,881 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 71.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,973,940 shares of the company's stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 824,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

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