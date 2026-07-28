Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.7% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV - Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $40.49. 4,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 86,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $37.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADV

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 5.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.18. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 216,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,486,194.40. This represents a 0.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,769,040 shares of the company's stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,676 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading sales and marketing agency that provides outsourced solutions to consumer packaged goods companies. The firm's offerings include field sales execution, retail merchandising, in-store and shopper marketing, e-commerce activation and data-driven analytics. By deploying dedicated sales teams alongside proprietary technology, Advantage Solutions helps brands optimize shelf placement, ensure compliance with promotional programs and strengthen consumer engagement.

The company's service portfolio spans field sales and marketing, retail execution, brand ambassador programs, digital and experiential promotions, and shopper insights.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advantage Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advantage Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Advantage Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here