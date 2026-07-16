Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.59. Aebi Schmidt shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 9,395 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEBI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aebi Schmidt has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEBI

Aebi Schmidt Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Aebi Schmidt had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $455.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aebi Schmidt

In other Aebi Schmidt news, Director Patrick Francois Schaub purchased 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $74,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,077.83. This represents a 14.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Portmann acquired 5,000 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $339,300. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,965. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aebi Schmidt

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aebi Schmidt by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period.

About Aebi Schmidt

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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