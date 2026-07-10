Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI) Shares Up 5.4% - What's Next?

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.8840. 40,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 271,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Get Aebi Schmidt alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Aebi Schmidt from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEBI

Aebi Schmidt Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million and a P/E ratio of 98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aebi Schmidt Holding AG will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aebi Schmidt news, CEO Henning Schroeder acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $689,300. This represents a 5.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marco Portmann purchased 5,000 shares of Aebi Schmidt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,300. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aebi Schmidt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Aebi Schmidt by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 934,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 363,890 shares during the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth about $4,196,000. Medina Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,432,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 265,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Aebi Schmidt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,248,000.

Aebi Schmidt Company Profile

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year‑round use.

Product lines typically include multi‑purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aebi Schmidt, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aebi Schmidt wasn't on the list.

While Aebi Schmidt currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here