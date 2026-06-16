AECOM (NYSE:ACM) President Buys $298,341.12 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the acquisition, the president owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. 483,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,593. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is 32.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 28,246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock worth $602,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,107,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $666,393,000 after acquiring an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after purchasing an additional 618,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AECOM by 105.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,773,910 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

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AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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