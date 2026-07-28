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Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aegon has an average “Hold” rating from seven analysts, with four holds and three buys. The average 12-month price target is $10.00.
  • Shares opened at $9.15 and were up 0.3%, near the company’s 52-week high of $9.23. Aegon has a market capitalization of approximately $18.37 billion.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of Aegon’s stock, with several firms recently initiating or increasing positions, including Bank of America, which raised its holdings by 39.7%.
  • Interested in Aegon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Up 0.3%

AEG opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.85. Aegon has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 55 North Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $177,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 101.8% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aegon by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 102,930 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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