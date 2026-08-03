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Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Aegon logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aegon shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.48 and last traded near $9.48, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $19.01 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: three analysts rate Aegon a Buy, three rate it Hold and one rates it Sell. The consensus rating is Hold, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Institutional investors own 4.32% of Aegon, while recent activity included several new positions and a 321.2% increase in holdings by Caitong International Asset Management.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.4750, with a volume of 2684299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Key Headlines Impacting Aegon

Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut Aegon from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on AEG

Aegon Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Aegon by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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