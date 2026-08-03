Why Rare Earth Processing Could Be the Real 2027 Opportunity

Defense stocks jumped on earnings this quarter. Big tech keeps raising its capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance for AI infrastructure. Both stories are getting louder. The material that makes both of them possible is getting quieter.

That's the read from Anupam Ghildyal, COO of REalloys Inc. NASDAQ: ALOY, a North American rare earth company built around what the industry calls mine-to-magnet: owning the deposit, refining it, and turning it into the metal and magnets that defense systems and AI hardware actually run on.

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The Bottleneck Nobody Prices In

REalloys Today ALOY REalloys $10.21 +1.43 (+16.29%) 52-Week Range $5.64 ▼ $26.90 Price Target $16.00 Add to Watchlist

Rare earths show up in more places than you'd ever guess. Fighter jets, missile guidance, aircraft carriers, GPU cooling systems, EV motors, industrial motors, the speaker in your phone—all of it needs magnets, and magnets need rare earth metals. Take away the supply, Ghildyal argues, and the country couldn't sustain a prolonged conflict on current stockpiles alone.

China currently dominates the processing and metallization side of that chain, and Ghildyal argues that's the actual chokepoint, not mining. There are, in his words, hundreds of mines globally in some stage of development. Processing capacity that can turn ore into usable metal is far scarcer, and that scarcity gets used as leverage. Ghildyal points to trade negotiations as an example: when tariff threats escalate, rare earth supply becomes the tool used to bring the other side back to the table.

That scarcity is also why pricing outside China runs well above the Chinese benchmark index, particularly for heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium, according to Ghildyal. It's why REalloys has built its strategy around metallization rather than mining alone. The company owns the Hoidas Lake heavy rare earth deposit in Saskatchewan, one of the larger heavy rare earth assets in Canada, but has focused its capital on processing partnerships instead of mine development first, betting that refining capacity is the scarcer, more valuable asset to control.

A Deadline That Doesn't Move

Starting Jan. 1, 2027, defense contractors will be barred from incorporating Chinese-origin rare earth materials into weapons systems procured under federal contracts. On July 20, 2026, the White House added another layer, issuing an executive order titled "Securing America's Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials," which tightens the waiver process contractors have relied on. That matters because waivers were the release valve. As that valve closes, demand for domestic and allied processors goes up, not down.

The catch: capacity isn't close to catching up yet. The International Energy Agency assessed in October 2025 that China refines 19 of 20 strategic minerals, controlling roughly 70% of the market for them on average. The gap between the 2027 deadline and available non-Chinese processing capacity is the whole reason this trade exists right now.

Demand isn't only coming from defense contractors, either. Ghildyal points to humanoid robotics, which he estimates use several kilograms of rare earth magnets per unit, along with drones and industrial motor manufacturers now looking to lock in domestically produced material. None of that demand has an established supply chain behind it yet.

Building Fast on Two Fronts

In roughly a year, REalloys assembled a processing partnership with the Saskatchewan Research Council, acquired an Ohio metallization facility, signed a letter of intent with South Korea's JS Link on magnet manufacturing, and lined up feedstock agreements, including a heavy rare earth offtake with Critical Metals Corp. NASDAQ: CRML. The company also raised capital in stages, first around $50 million, then $100 million, and secured a letter of interest from the U.S. Export-Import Bank tied to a second manufacturing phase.

The board includes Steve DuMont, chairman and president of GM Defense; retired four-star General Jack Keane; former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton; former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall; and Joe Kasper, former chief of staff to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. It's a lineup that signals how much this has become a national security story, not just an industrial one.

Ghildyal frames the milestone-based nature of government support as a feature, not a risk: funding unlocks in stages tied to actual production, which he argues makes the capital more durable than critics assume, and separates REalloys from companies asking investors to wait years for a return on promises alone.

Weighing the Upside Against the Risk

The upside case is a hard 2027 deadline, thin non-Chinese supply, and a company moving faster than most peers toward actual production. MP Materials Corp. NYSE: MP and USA Rare Earth, Inc. NASDAQ: USAR are the more established names investors already track in this space, but REalloys is positioning itself around the metallization step that both of those companies also depend on for their own finished products.

The risk is just as real. REalloys reported a net loss of $106.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, with earnings per share of $1.98 below consensus estimates, and the stock has lost about 60% of its value since hitting its 52-week high in March. Much of that loss traces to non-cash stock compensation rather than core operations, but the company has also diluted shareholders through repeated capital raises to fund its buildout. This is a pre-revenue growth story, not a cash-flow story, and that distinction matters for how much of a position it earns in a portfolio built around risk tolerance rather than conviction alone.

Stay focused on the 2027 deadline. That's the date that decides whether this entire supply chain gets built in time—and whether the companies racing to build it get paid for it.

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