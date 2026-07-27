Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 413258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEG

Aegon Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Aegon by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

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