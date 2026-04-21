Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEHR shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 7.5%

AEHR stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 25.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,880. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adil Engineer sold 13,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $892,135.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,622.42. This represents a 22.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 343,224 shares of company stock worth $24,361,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 469,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Group Wealth Partners bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company completed its $60 million at‑the‑market (ATM) equity offering on April 17, providing immediate liquidity to fund growth, R&D and capacity expansion — this reduces near‑term financing risk though it is dilutive to shares. Read More.

Company completed its $60 million at‑the‑market (ATM) equity offering on April 17, providing immediate liquidity to fund growth, R&D and capacity expansion — this reduces near‑term financing risk though it is dilutive to shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional interest remains mixed but notable: several upgrades (e.g., William Blair, Craig Hallum) and large institutional positions (Vanguard increased stake) support demand, while average street sentiment stays around a "Hold" with a ~$68 target — a signal of continued attention but not unanimous bullish conviction. Read More.

Analyst and institutional interest remains mixed but notable: several upgrades (e.g., William Blair, Craig Hallum) and large institutional positions (Vanguard increased stake) support demand, while average street sentiment stays around a "Hold" with a ~$68 target — a signal of continued attention but not unanimous bullish conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed a small EPS beat but revenue slightly missed estimates and the company remains unprofitable; fundamentals still reflect negative margins and guidance uncertainty that many investors monitor beyond short‑term moves. Read More.

Recent quarterly results showed a small EPS beat but revenue slightly missed estimates and the company remains unprofitable; fundamentals still reflect negative margins and guidance uncertainty that many investors monitor beyond short‑term moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Rhea Posedel sold 7,500 shares at an average $88.09 (~$660k), trimming her holding ~1.85% — a disclosed SEC sale that can increase floating supply and signal insider liquidity-taking. Read More.

Director Rhea Posedel sold 7,500 shares at an average $88.09 (~$660k), trimming her holding ~1.85% — a disclosed SEC sale that can increase floating supply and signal insider liquidity-taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Fariba Danesh sold 8,000 shares (~$661k) in mid‑April, reducing her direct stake materially — part of a broader pattern of director dispositions this week. Read More.

Director Fariba Danesh sold 8,000 shares (~$661k) in mid‑April, reducing her direct stake materially — part of a broader pattern of director dispositions this week. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sales reported (including filings noting ~$2.125M and ~$615k dispositions and smaller sales like Alistair Sporck’s 2,000 shares), so cumulative insider selling this week is sizable and could temper the rally if retail/institutional buying lacks follow‑through. Read More.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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