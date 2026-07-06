Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 10.3% Higher - What's Next?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $77.1740. 940,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,263,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 7.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -198.47 and a beta of 3.17.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $714,153.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 169,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,773,623.57. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $484,049.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,005 shares of company stock worth $28,656,178. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,207 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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