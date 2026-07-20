Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Down 5.6% - Should You Sell?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.35 and last traded at $76.5250. 1,478,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,387,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.05 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $57,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 396,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,655,625. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $484,049.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $3,513,762. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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