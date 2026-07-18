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Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Aehr Test Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from “sell” to “hold”, adding to a mixed analyst picture that still leans neutral overall. The stock currently carries a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of $117.50.
  • The shares fell 3.7% and opened at $81.05, well below both the recent $94.10 50-day average and the $126.62 52-week high. The company also has a high beta of 3.17, indicating elevated volatility.
  • Insider selling has been notable, with VP Alistair N. Sporck and Director Howard T. Slayen both trimming positions, while insiders sold 57,825 shares worth about $5.5 million over the last three months. Institutional investors own a majority of the stock at 69.69%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEHR. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $81.05 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.69 and a beta of 3.17.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,049.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $714,153.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 169,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,773,623.57. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,987. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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