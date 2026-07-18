Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEHR. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.50.

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Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $81.05 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $126.62. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.69 and a beta of 3.17.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $484,049.50. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $714,153.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 169,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,773,623.57. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,825 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,987. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

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