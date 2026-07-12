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Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Aercap has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, with 7 buy ratings, 1 strong buy, and 2 holds. The average 12-month price target among analysts is $167.50.
  • Recent analyst updates have generally been positive, including Truist Financial and TD Cowen raising their price targets and maintaining buy ratings. Barclays also lifted its target to $179 and kept an overweight rating.
  • The company recently announced a $1 billion share buyback program and a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. Aercap also reported solid quarterly results, including $5.39 EPS and $2.30 billion in revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aercap.

Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Aercap from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aercap

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its position in Aercap by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Aercap by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aercap by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Aercap Stock Down 0.9%

AER traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 618,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,304. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.06. Aercap has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $155.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aercap will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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