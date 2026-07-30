Aercap (NYSE:AER) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company's current price.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.89.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

Aercap Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of AER stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.25. 329,757 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,482. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.42. Aercap has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $156.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.10 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aercap will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Aercap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aercap by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,843 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Aercap

Here are the key news stories impacting Aercap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: AerCap reported adjusted net income of $811 million, or $5.14 per share, versus analyst expectations of approximately $4.14. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, exceeding the $2.10 billion consensus estimate. AerCap Q2 2026 results

AerCap reported adjusted net income of $811 million, or $5.14 per share, versus analyst expectations of approximately $4.14. Revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion, exceeding the $2.10 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Continued aircraft demand supported results: Industry demand and favorable leasing conditions helped drive AerCap’s quarterly performance, reinforcing the outlook for its aircraft-leasing business. Continued Demand Drives AerCap Figures

Industry demand and favorable leasing conditions helped drive AerCap’s quarterly performance, reinforcing the outlook for its aircraft-leasing business. Positive Sentiment: New 52-week high after the earnings release: AER reached $156.33 during Wednesday’s session as investors initially responded favorably to the earnings beat. AerCap reaches new one-year high

AER reached $156.33 during Wednesday’s session as investors initially responded favorably to the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend maintained: AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, representing an annualized yield of roughly 1.1%.

AerCap declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 12, representing an annualized yield of roughly 1.1%. Negative Sentiment: Guidance may have disappointed investors: AerCap set 2026 EPS guidance at $16.80, below the approximately $17.20 analyst consensus. Although management raised its outlook, the lower-than-expected forecast may be prompting profit-taking after the recent rally. AerCap tops Q2 estimates

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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