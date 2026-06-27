AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVAV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Clear Str upgraded shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.33.

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AeroVironment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $137.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.60. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $135.20 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More AeroVironment News

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About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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