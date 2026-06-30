AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the aerospace company's stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.48% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $389.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.11.

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AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $135.20 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southern Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $641.6 million, easily topping Wall Street estimates and more than doubling revenue year over year, which is the main driver behind the stock’s jump. Article Title

AeroVironment reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $641.6 million, easily topping Wall Street estimates and more than doubling revenue year over year, which is the main driver behind the stock’s jump. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record bookings, a $1.2 billion funded backlog, and strong defense demand, reinforcing confidence that growth can continue beyond the quarter. Article Title

Management highlighted record bookings, a $1.2 billion funded backlog, and strong defense demand, reinforcing confidence that growth can continue beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company also guided FY2027 revenue and EPS higher than the prior year, with investors focusing on production capacity expansion and BlueHalo-related growth as long-term catalysts. Article Title

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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