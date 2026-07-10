AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $350.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective points to a potential upside of 54.99% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVAV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $229.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.68.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $221.39. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $135.20 and a 1 year high of $417.86.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $641.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. AeroVironment's revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total value of $43,602.50. Following the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 750 shares of company stock worth $133,502 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

More AeroVironment News

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on AeroVironment NASDAQ: AVAV , and BTIG also reiterated Buy, signaling that some analysts still expect meaningful upside. Article reference

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on , and BTIG also reiterated Buy, signaling that some analysts still expect meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted growth strategy and new fiscal 2030 targets at Investor Day, including strong long-term revenue and margin goals that some investors view as supportive of the bull case. Article reference

The company highlighted growth strategy and new fiscal 2030 targets at Investor Day, including strong long-term revenue and margin goals that some investors view as supportive of the bull case. Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment won a German drone order, adding to the company’s backlog and contract momentum. Article reference

AeroVironment won a German drone order, adding to the company’s backlog and contract momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary noted that AeroVironment’s valuation remains a debate, with some saying the stock still screens as expensive despite strong contract wins. Article reference

Analysts and commentary noted that AeroVironment’s valuation remains a debate, with some saying the stock still screens as expensive despite strong contract wins. Negative Sentiment: RBC downgraded AeroVironment NASDAQ: AVAV to Hold/Sector Perform and lowered its price target, arguing that growth expectations may be too ambitious. Article reference

RBC downgraded to Hold/Sector Perform and lowered its price target, arguing that growth expectations may be too ambitious. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and deadline notices tied to the company’s securities-fraud case, keeping legal overhang in focus for investors. Article reference

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

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