AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $169.61, but opened at $160.75. AeroVironment shares last traded at $157.4310, with a volume of 329,526 shares traded.

Get AeroVironment alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Clear Str raised shares of AeroVironment to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $318.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,264.41. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $285,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $633,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 5,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AeroVironment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,188 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AeroVironment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AeroVironment wasn't on the list.

While AeroVironment currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here