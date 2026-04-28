AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 1.7% - Should You Sell?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $185.53 and last traded at $192.34. 871,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,693,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial raised AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $259.00 to $236.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.78.

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AeroVironment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.84.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 143.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,231,340.88. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $127,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,875,229.95. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $740,324 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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