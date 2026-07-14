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AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
AeroVironment logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • AeroVironment shares rose 1.2% on Tuesday, trading as high as $147.50 amid below-average volume. The stock has been volatile and remains well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Legal risk is a major overhang, with multiple law firms announcing or reiterating class-action lawsuits over alleged investor misstatements tied to its SCAR contract and Space Force acquisition strategy. A lead-plaintiff deadline of July 27, 2026 has been highlighted for affected shareholders.
  • Operational news is mixed but includes a positive development: AeroVironment received an MQ-31A designation from Italy’s Ministry of Defence for its JUMP 20 system, which could support international demand. The company also recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, though analyst targets and ratings have been mixed.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AeroVironment.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.50 and last traded at $143.47. 1,064,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,686,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.80.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reiterated class-action lawsuits against AeroVironment, alleging the company misled investors about its SCAR contract and that the U.S. Space Force was reassessing its acquisition strategy, which may have left shareholders exposed. Article title
  • Negative Sentiment: Several firms highlighted a July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline for investors who bought AVAV shares between June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026, keeping legal risk in focus and adding overhang to the stock. Article title
  • Neutral Sentiment: AeroVironment also announced it received an MQ-31A designation from Italy’s Ministry of Defence for its JUMP 20 unmanned aircraft system, a positive business development that could support future international demand, though it is being overshadowed by the litigation headlines. Article title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of AeroVironment from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $315.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.37. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. AeroVironment's quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.020-3.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $43,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,264.41. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $133,502. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $94,655,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,628,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,173 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,395 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 71,903 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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