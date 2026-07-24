AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.1667.

Get AerSale alerts: Sign Up

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASLE shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AerSale to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AerSale from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AerSale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Edmund Jones sold 7,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $47,492.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 162,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,647.70. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frederick Craig Wright sold 4,182 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $26,513.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,353,786.54. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 21,316 shares of company stock valued at $135,160 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AerSale by 1,250.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,543 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 161,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AerSale by 165.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 145,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AerSale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. AerSale has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AerSale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AerSale wasn't on the list.

While AerSale currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here