AES (AES) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.4141 per share and revenue of $3.0736 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

AES (NYSE:AES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. AES had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. AES has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. AES's payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AES from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus cut shares of AES from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered AES from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 968,333 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 689,741 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 253,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 171,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in AES by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 169,520 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AES by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,905 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company's stock.

AES Company Profile

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company's portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

Further Reading

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