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AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Up 12.6% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
AFC Energy logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped 12.6% to GBX 15 on Thursday, with volume up about 61% to ~12.9M shares and the stock trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages.
  • Despite the rally, AFC Energy remains unprofitable — it reported GBX (2.41) EPS last quarter, a negative net margin of 17,756% and negative return on equity, with analysts forecasting around -1.9 EPS for the year.
  • AFC Energy develops ammonia-based low-carbon hydrogen production and hydrogen-to-power systems aimed at delivering scalable, commercially viable clean hydrogen without reliance on subsidies.
  • Interested in AFC Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.38 and last traded at GBX 15. Approximately 12,912,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,007,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.32.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.94. The company has a market cap of £172.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.17.

AFC Energy (LON:AFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. AFC Energy had a negative net margin of 17,756.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFC Energy plc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About AFC Energy

(Get Free Report)

AFC Energy plc AIM: AFC is a leading provider of ammonia-based low carbon hydrogen production and hydrogen-to-power solutions. Our market-leading decentralised ammonia cracker and fuel cell generator products are engineered to unlock the low carbon hydrogen market by meeting customers' needs with scalable, reliable supplies of low carbon hydrogen and power. AFC Energy is enabling customers to decarbonise at a price that is commercially viable. Our core strategy is to develop and deploy products that enable the production of scalable, reliable supplies of clean hydrogen at commercially viable prices and without reliance on government subsidies or incentives.

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