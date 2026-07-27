Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.01 and last traded at $127.01, with a volume of 17945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

Get Aflac alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Aflac from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore raised Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Get Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $1,441,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,881,947.40. This represents a 27.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $3,249,789.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,898,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,940,362,767.90. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,916 shares of company stock worth $87,118,632. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Aflac by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 168,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,743,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,865,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aflac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aflac wasn't on the list.

While Aflac currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here