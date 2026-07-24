AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect AG Mortgage Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MITT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.2%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 103.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,095 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 258.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,960 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MITT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that primarily focuses on investing in U.S. residential mortgage assets. The firm seeks to generate current income for its shareholders by acquiring a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. As an externally managed mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), AG Mortgage Investment Trust aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns through active portfolio management and interest rate hedging strategies.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in adjustable-rate residential mortgage loans, including so-called “jumbo” prime ARMs, as well as Agency and non-Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

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