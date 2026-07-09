AGCO Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

AGCO has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

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AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. AGCO has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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