AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in AGCO by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO has a 12-month low of $98.60 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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