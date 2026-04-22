AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Oppenheimer's target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price target on AGCO in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised AGCO from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.45. 79,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,812. AGCO has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 7.21%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in AGCO by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,425 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in AGCO by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here