AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 8.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $106.00 and last traded at $106.1120. 887,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 756,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.17.

The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.750 EPS.

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AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

AGCO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AGCO this week:

Positive Sentiment: AGCO reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter, while Q4 2026 and FY2028 earnings estimates from Zacks Research were modestly increased. Analysts’ median price target remains $133, above the recent trading level. AGCO Q2 2026 earnings and analyst data

AGCO reported adjusted EPS of $1.43, up from $1.35 in the year-ago quarter, while Q4 2026 and FY2028 earnings estimates from Zacks Research were modestly increased. Analysts’ median price target remains $133, above the recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS was $1.08 on a GAAP basis, versus $1.43 on an adjusted basis. AGCO’s net margin was 7.43% and return on equity was 9.99%. The company also has a relatively modest debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, though its quick ratio of 0.57 indicates limited immediately liquid assets. AGCO reports second-quarter results

Reported EPS was $1.08 on a GAAP basis, versus $1.43 on an adjusted basis. AGCO’s net margin was 7.43% and return on equity was 9.99%. The company also has a relatively modest debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, though its quick ratio of 0.57 indicates limited immediately liquid assets. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion, and declined 1.0% year over year. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.51. AGCO misses second-quarter sales expectations

Second-quarter revenue was $2.61 billion, below estimates ranging from roughly $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion, and declined 1.0% year over year. Adjusted EPS of $1.43 also missed consensus estimates of approximately $1.47 to $1.51. Negative Sentiment: AGCO now expects full-year adjusted EPS of approximately $5.50-$5.75 and revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion, below consensus expectations of $5.99 EPS and $10.6 billion in revenue. Zacks Research subsequently reduced several 2027 estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97, suggesting analysts see slower near-term recovery.

AGCO now expects full-year adjusted EPS of approximately $5.50-$5.75 and revenue of $10.1-$10.2 billion, below consensus expectations of $5.99 EPS and $10.6 billion in revenue. Zacks Research subsequently reduced several 2027 estimates, including FY2027 EPS to $7.63 from $7.97, suggesting analysts see slower near-term recovery. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity was entirely selling, including substantial share sales by FARM EQUIPMENT LTD TRACTORS and an AGCO senior vice president. This may add to investor caution, although the data reflects transactions from the prior six months rather than the quarterly results themselves.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AGCO by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $250,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AGCO by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in AGCO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $213,736,000 after buying an additional 235,913 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,669,000 after buying an additional 204,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

AGCO Trading Down 8.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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