Agilon Health (AGL) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Agilon Health to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.4503 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. On average, analysts expect Agilon Health to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Agilon Health Trading Up 0.7%

AGL stock opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.98. Agilon Health has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $133.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agilon Health by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Agilon Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Agilon Health by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 193,978 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Agilon Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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