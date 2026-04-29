Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,735 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 1,357,594 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Agilon Health to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilon Health from $21.25 to $18.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilon Health from $25.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $33.00 target price on Agilon Health and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGL

Agilon Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Agilon Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.92. 513,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agilon Health has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.19). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilon Health will post -6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 214,200 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Agilon Health by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Agilon Health by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilon Health by 13.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period.

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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