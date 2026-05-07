Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.85, but opened at $43.59. Agilon Health shares last traded at $53.5980, with a volume of 816,939 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

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Key Agilon Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agilon Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agilon reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results — EPS $1.80 vs. consensus ~$1.04 and revenue $1.42B vs. ~$1.38B, highlighting better operating performance this quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Agilon reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results — EPS $1.80 vs. consensus ~$1.04 and revenue $1.42B vs. ~$1.38B, highlighting better operating performance this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 guidance for total revenues, medical margin and Adjusted EBITDA and issued Q2 revenue guidance of roughly $1.4B–$1.5B, signaling confidence in the outlook. Guidance/Press Release

Management raised full‑year 2026 guidance for total revenues, medical margin and Adjusted EBITDA and issued Q2 revenue guidance of roughly $1.4B–$1.5B, signaling confidence in the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Market reacted strongly to the results and guidance — reports show the stock jumped sharply after the print, reflecting investor enthusiasm. Yahoo Finance: Stock Jumps

Market reacted strongly to the results and guidance — reports show the stock jumped sharply after the print, reflecting investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $20 to $35 (maintaining a neutral rating), providing additional analyst support for upside potential. Benzinga: Baird PT Raise

Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $20 to $35 (maintaining a neutral rating), providing additional analyst support for upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Detail and color from the Q&A are available in call transcripts for investors who want operational and margin detail. InsiderMonkey Transcript Seeking Alpha Transcript

Detail and color from the Q&A are available in call transcripts for investors who want operational and margin detail. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups (e.g., Zacks) emphasize the EPS and revenue beat versus consensus and provide metric‑level context for investors assessing sustainability. Zacks Note

Analyst writeups (e.g., Zacks) emphasize the EPS and revenue beat versus consensus and provide metric‑level context for investors assessing sustainability. Negative Sentiment: J.P. Morgan issued a downgrade (coverage action reported), a sign that some institutional analysts remain cautious despite the beat and guidance raises. MSN: JP Morgan Downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilon Health from $25.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilon Health from $25.00 to $12.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agilon Health from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agilon Health

Institutional Trading of Agilon Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilon Health by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 38,139,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilon Health by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,055,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,812,000 after buying an additional 13,283,930 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in Agilon Health by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,428,027 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,012 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 1,346.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,211,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,019,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,893,434 shares in the last quarter.

Agilon Health Trading Up 95.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $904.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Agilon Health Company Profile

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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