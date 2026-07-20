Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 5% - Time to Sell?

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.65 and last traded at $123.2930. 59,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 349,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGL. Barclays raised Agilon Health from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $18.75) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Agilon Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL

Agilon Health Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.98.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilon Health by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 38,139,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715,460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Agilon Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 359,664 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,572 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,810 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000.

About Agilon Health

Agilon Health NYSE: AGL is a healthcare company that partners with independent primary care physicians to deliver value-based care for Medicare beneficiaries. Through risk-sharing arrangements, Agilon assumes financial responsibility for patient populations, enabling physicians to focus on preventive and proactive health management. The company provides the administrative, clinical and operational infrastructure needed to support comprehensive care delivery.

Agilon’s platform encompasses data analytics, care management, patient engagement tools and population health programs.

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